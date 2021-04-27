Lawmaker apologizes for using vulgarity over mask

Rep. Joyce Beatty asked Rep. Hal Rogers to apologize after, she said, he used profanity on Tuesday when he refused to put on a mask when she asked him to on Capitol Hill.

