Lawmakers visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Democratic lawmakers toured the new migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades Saturday after suing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration for access to the facility.

July 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live