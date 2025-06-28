Legal scholar analyzes Supreme Court ruling limiting nationwide injunctions

Legal scholar from Cornell Law School Marielena Hincapié discusses Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, calling it a “procedural blow to the rule of law and to the balance of power” in the United States.

June 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live