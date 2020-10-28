Transcript for LGBTQ+ issues playing out in 2020 election

Dig deeper into the politics surrounding the broader issue of LG BTQ rights were joined by Rosemary Ketchum of the Wheeling City Council the first openly transgender elected official in the state of West Virginia. And Charles Grant managing director of the Log Cabin Republicans thank you both for being on today. Thank you Diane Rosemary let's start with you took office over the summer or what made you want to run for office why now it's. Thank you so much math and the irony a question of the community organizers and years and years before deciding to run process. I ended somebody raised weren't quit and worked against. Top politicians and I think the longest time I soft community organizers and politicians. That's very different keep off when in reality our politicians should be very junior who organizers. Are lever as high rank changed the framework in my mind sight to see it that way. I decided it spreading profits was the best thing I could do. Charles in the final weeks that -- campaign is making a push to win over LG BTQ voters there's a coalition there was an event last night in North Carolina. An ads like this on check it out. There are tens of thousands of gay conservatives just like me. Who also won't be silent when people don't have to vote Democrat. Because dollars from his the most pro gay president in American. So Charles what has presidential done to make him the most pro gay president in American history and why is re electing him. In the best interest of this community. Thanks for having me on six. Thank part of an stems from the fact that he was the first president ever elected into office were actually came in supporting marriage equality and the long background as a philanthropist. It is a businessman in supporting Goolsbee tears to beat each you call it. So that's the body of who uses an individual from a policy perspective. Two major flash initiatives that his administration has been moving forward with a is getting a spread of HIV aids in ten years which is something that absolutely is achievable needed presidential leadership. To achieve and then secondly and these criminals edition of homosexuality. International. It's 68 countries around the globe you can still be punished by law from being dead and a nod goes you can even be chilled. No president has gone for the United Nations and called upon the world community to stop the persecution of gays and lesbians broads are domestically. It from the board policy perspective president trumpet shown more leadership on these issues or any other president in history. And Charles according to glad to trump administration they say it has rolled back more than 180 protections. For LG BTQ communities including expanding employer's religious exemptions to anti discrimination laws. And voted against the U as a UN resolution to condemn the use of the death penalty. For homosexuality. What's your response to that it's. The broad. And as the glass has has. An agenda to continue to support the Democratic Party instead of supporting LG BT equality issues which is there actual mandate. It's really hard to actually roll back something that was never even put in the law to begin work. And the problem is that the left continues to try to keep the good that gay and lesbian community. And you don't part of their team and for the first time we've seen this for your mention about even and a pride about but should be and she Charlotte last night. Donald Trump is the first Republican president who is making a serious concerted effort to reach out to gays and lesbians across the country. He's created the trunk cried coalition which is to. First Republican presidential campaign to perhaps an official culture BT coalition. He's nominated the candidate had served at the highest ranking. Elves BT individual ever and then government which is record LB on the presidential cabinet bomb politically and policy and through his appointments. She has shown his level of inclusion in two minutes so. Flatter any of the other UK and organizations are getting just throwing partisan pot shots for the president is actually using good policy and politics to advance the prominence. Our community. President what's your take on this. How well I wish that president Robert. I pushed back on the idea that president trump. That supports the odds VT community find your way that is no better then a previous presidents cheaply. President Obama. You know we have seen consistent attack from the deep into community on boats out where president charmed is direct. And more indirect in many ways. If its presidential artworks really a supporter and now ideology and to community is president. No she would pass federal hate crime legislation would work to protect LG BTQ trans black women arm from murderers who would. And this joking at here is that trains people are creditors. These things are not consistent on that the police. Many Americans and it's unfortunate that the president who fails to support cops that you large an important component. Our country. And Rosemary just really quickly when you hear these conversations happen. And you feel if there's anything that's missing that people just don't get me. I think the trans visibility is absolutely essential for the social landscape and our country. You know what a veteran music trans person has been that the grocery store search a person is starting yields in the United States start unions I think that. What is missing from his conversations the diversity. In the OT BT community particularly in the issues and focus on past representatives including racial justice. Affordable housing health care all of the issues are medium itself I hope that in the future we have wife. And part reaching conversations about who these people are Pitney got the occupants of community and what we deserve our United States government all right Charles Grant are stray cats and thank you both for great discussion.

