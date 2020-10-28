-
Now Playing: LGBTQ communities react to the pope’s historic support of same-sex unions
-
Now Playing: Transgender violence in the US
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - 6 days until Election Day
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast 6 days out
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus emergency continues
-
Now Playing: Blue Ridge Fire burns directly behind California homes
-
Now Playing: How Virginia is dealing with record early voting turnout
-
Now Playing: How the flu vaccine may help prevent COVID-19 infection
-
Now Playing: NXIVM sex cult leader sentenced to 120 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Podcast host tracks down leader of college admissions cheating scandal
-
Now Playing: How former client says mastermind of ‘varsity blues’ scandal persuaded families
-
Now Playing: Halloween celebration transformed into contactless drive-thru event
-
Now Playing: Elephants smash and eat pumpkins
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle Blue Ridge blaze
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt over Walter Wallace Jr. killing
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Candidates make final push before Election Day
-
Now Playing: Louisiana Lt. Gov on region bracing for Hurricane Zeta
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Trump, Biden race toward Election Day
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta racing toward Gulf Coast