Transcript for Lindsey Graham projected to hold seat in South Carolina

And we can report in the senate Lindsey graham will hold on to his seat in South Carolina. Faced a fierce surprising challenge from Jamie Harrison who raised tens of millions of dollars in the final weeks of this campaign. Wasn't enough to put him over the top. Janai Norman in South Carolina. Reporter: Yeah, George, Jamie Harrison spoke conceding the race to Lindsey graham. A hard fought race. As you mentioned Harrison raised record setting amount os money and pushed the idea about a new south, hoping a surge of black voters would help propel him to victory, but Republicans remained optimistic that conservatives would choose Lindsey graham. That's one thing the state's GOP chair told me. He said demographics are not ideology, demographics are not philosophy. He told me it is conservative ideals that have given Republicans a majority here in South Carolina, and that has helped Lindsey graham in recent weeks even though he has changed his stancen supreme court nominations in an election year by supporting the nomination of Amy coney Barrett to the supreme court. He has been able to tout those conservative values and that has helped him a lot. He struggled with women and independent voters with women seeming evenly split and independent voters seeming to lean toward Harrison, but in the end, graham pulled this one out. He'll hold on to his seat and that will help Republican as they remain optimistic about the senate. Lindsey graham became such a target of liberals and Progressives. Gone from being the best friend of John McCain to Donald Trump's biggest supporter in the senate. No doubt. When Obama got elected he was Rahm Emanuel's best friend. Thanks, Jon. But he hitched himself to Donald Trump thoroughly. After calling trump racist. He attacked trump in the most vicious terms during the Republican primary and turned right around. Jamie Harrison was able to raise presidential level money in a senate race, but not enough to win in South Carolina. No. And Mary Bruce, Lindsey graham was such a key player in the confirmation of the both Brett Kavanaugh and Amy coney Barrett to the support. Reporter: As the chairman of the powerful judiciary committee Lindsey graham just got a very big win in the nomination of Amy coney Barrett but it was yet another example of the astounding 180 he has done. He came out and said he would never consider a S court nomination this close to an election. Lindsey graham has gone from being one of the president's opponents and fiercest foes to being his absolute top ally on the hill. I can tell you anyone who covers the capitol hill in Washington, you want to know what the president is thinking you find Lindsey graham in the basement of the capital. He is not hard to find. Because it works the oh way, too. If he wants the president to know, he finds us, telegraphs through the media. Lindsey graham was pummelled in this race by ads for his flip-flopping on his positions and when it comes to the president, Jamie Harrison raising that astounding $57 million. That is presidential level money, but ultimately not enough. Lindsey graham, it appears will continue to be the president's top ally, friend on capitol hill. Chris Christie, the senate battle is going to come down to

