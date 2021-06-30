Transcript for The logistics of leaving Afghanistan

This is. They learn started before as the Lisa hook it's like crazy enacted to be here. To close it down will be a part of something that I was here before I was even in front. You are held every obviously because you have and yes this type of 9/11 victim is that the back your mind yeses. And panic it's hope finish something that. I mean it's any event at the start. We are we're darn near 20000 people here on this base and and we've gotten really small over the past years now. Exponentially smaller in the last three or four months it's an honor just to be here during this time as well. And I bet it's a team of teams it's really a family that's getting together to do this of all of them. Variety of different units in the army and and the other services particularly the air force here. As we load or Kato on two aircraft as we begin our departure. Our part will begin our final departure here so it is definitely bittersweet you know you. What we've spent so much time here with our partners are working with them. That they're ready they can handle this state they are quite capable of this. But you've you know you it's like a child leaving your house you want your child to leave the house but if you still want that umbilical cord. To bring that child back to the house. I'm pretty sure to what we're doing here is going to go on the books. It's one of the greatest and longest conflicts that the United States have. Am now that it's getting to a closure. I'm sure all. That is in in this state Pollard Pollard. Stories in this what what all of us you know. Tried to close in Afghanistan it's it was not an easy task. Ever needed to be done and I'm very grateful and thankful for in part of it. You are awarded a bronze dart purely about. Those buying and selling act on there it's really just vastness it com lives sounding assault case. I was so happy I'm and when it first comes on numbers coming. And especially as a reserve specialist is very rare it was important. Analyst for my vacation we're in submission mom I'm glad I'm working vacation. Thanks mean. Irene Harvard grad. I. So it's a little surreal is used you you know you've been here when it the height of pogroms on the height of Afghanistan where there's many soldiers lots of equipment. And we're starting to see that dwindle down and so it's a little surreal to see things very beard anti. What does she like to say goodbye to Barger. It's a little bittersweet because you know you have the mission here you've had a connection to this country her first you'll. 1920 years and it now northward taking everything out in the evening. Leaving our partners here on in and leaving leaving Afghanistan. Most likely forget.

