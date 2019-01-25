Transcript for Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone charged in Russia probe

And our top story today is that breaking news Roger Stone president trumps longtime associate arrested by the FBI indicted. By a grand jury a lot to unpack there for that we bring in Devin Dwyer Don and Washington DC DeVon good morning what's going on. Hey well law here with our team of investigative reporters who have been taking a close look at the indictment that came down. I'm very early this morning Jack Dante Alley Dukakis two of our finding guest investigative reporters we've got some of the. Documents right here and take a live look I believe we may have. Some pictures of that courthouse now in Florida federal courthouse or Roger Stone today. Is making his first court appearance this is just an initial our court hearing who actually have to come up to DC to be formally arraigned and we've. Are also seen some pictures right now will of the FBI searching his home. Offer evidence after they launched that predawn. Are rested very dramatic scene this morning taking him into custody. Those agents also trying to gather some evidence for what what could attend potentially be a trial here but Jack. Want to start with reminding people hope we can sort of stepped back. Hot and it unpacked the significance of of of what is happening today this is the 34. Person that special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted. Threatened and it's a sixth person who's. The associated with the trump campaign her oars or Donald Trump. That's been charged. With a crime in in this case it's one count of obstructing a proceeding that was a congressional hearing where he testified where they accuse him applying. Awesome but kept making false statements and an additional witness tampering allegation there will. Leading to some of that but Alley Dukakis want you to sort of remind us who Roger Stone. Really is this is a figure who. It was very friendly with president trump has been a long time political operative. But not someone who was officially part of the trump campaign for most of the twice sixteen c.s in Tulsa would have been about. Who artists Jonas. That's great to have been so Roger Stone is quite key figure in American political history we first to see him arrive on the scene and feed. Twenty year old young gun to look would be involved in the Nixon campaign who testified before the senate. And gene that senate hearing since you've got investigation and get and it since faced tattooed on his back he he does indeed and ever since then he's always been involved in politics during the Reagan campaign he worked on Reagan's campaign and and longtime former. Asia earth I'm Terry lawyer to. Presidents from Roy Cohn actually introduced stone. Two. Rockers I mean Perry stone tomb Donald Trump in the seventies they've been a friend who then. He they've been friends since and he of course claim credit for getting Donald Trump into politics this is someone that the president has used to sort of an outside advocate right heat during the campaign was sort of an agitator self described. Political dirty trickster. Com and in fact George Stephanopoulos asked about that you say wow I never did anything illegal but to but he is over it and then sort of a fringe character he's been advocating for trump presidency for some time. Decade since 1988. So that faring loyal to trump. So where does he fit into this puzzle of similar investigation Jack or I think for most people looking at those who is this guy what's going on here. And the bottom line is she. Is been suspected of being the conduit between all those emails that were hacked by the Russians. And the truck campaign stone made some public statements at the time that perhaps he had some involvement in that are for your early awareness of that. And so Mueller decided to take a close look. It and whether he had handles Iranian human rights when you sort of backed channel conduit to the bottom line at this point at least in this indictment today and we didn't give you some of the breakdown and those charges seven counts. Five of them from lying to the FBI one witness tampering one instruction none of that in their involves. You it was not indicted for conspiracy he was not indicted. For any sort of collusion related charges in the bottom line at this point is it's sort of a process crime very serious crimes. I bought my Mueller didn't lay out in this document any. In the eighty concrete ties to wrongdoing related to collusion. And let's take a look at one excerpt. From from the document and this is sort of caught my RF we can put it up here. I'm do Muller investigators say that after the release of the stolen DNC emails by WikiLeaks the senior trump campaign official. Was directed. To contact Roger Stone about any additional releases and what other information WikiLeaks may have. Very pristine there in Jack and perhaps that was referring to art. Top from camp campers who may be even the president seemed to be. At least showing a willingness on the part of larger shown in the campaign to try to get some of this matier. Around that time there was awareness. But campaigns. By the media thought people that we WikiLeaks had some stuff. And and you know when it appears to be is is in a Korean case is going to be beneficial to illustrated and and maybe Roger can find that out. Is that a crime. It you know they seem to shop stop short of alleging that that's. A crime minute of cells. John. Very much harder stone's attorney Sanders had nothing to do with the president this had nothing to do with collusion either right on both of those points Alley but it. The day. I what's going to be interest seeing here is to see where this piece of the puzzle fits in the broader Muller investigation. In this indictment doesn't paint any sort of damning evidence there's no smoking guns here but certainly some misbehavior. On the part of some of these trump associates very close to the now president. Absolutely and I think. If there's anything that's a smoking gun it is those act campaign officials who are referred to not by mean in the indictment. As directing stoned she knew what. Inquire about the emails with Assange and then he would praising him for her after one of the dumps comes during the DNC. Tourists and we'll have much more driver ran a little tight on time guys but they were great to have your analysis here we know you're gonna have much more that an abcnews.com. We'll have much more leader. In a briefing room 3:30 eastern time and again just to wrap up again for you well a significant development today the Mueller called. Bob much criticized by both sides here are now producing yet another indictment 37 indictments over the past three months. In this investigation that is now. I continuing. Will back to you dad Devean Alley Jack thank you for that that strong analysis.

