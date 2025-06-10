Los Angeles mayor gives update on ICE protests

Mayor Karen Bass said violence from protesters is unacceptable while criticizing the Trump administration for the ICE raids.

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live