'A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign': Trump

More
President Donald Trump continued to fuel GOP accusations that an informant was embedded in his presidential campaign for political purposes.
1:14 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign': Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55359763,"title":"'A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign': Trump","duration":"1:14","description":"President Donald Trump continued to fuel GOP accusations that an informant was embedded in his presidential campaign for political purposes.","url":"/Politics/video/lot-people-spies-campaign-trump-55359763","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.