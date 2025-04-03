'Lots of countries can retaliate,' says NYU economics professor on tariffs

Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, discusses how other countries may retaliate against the Trump administration’s tariff plan.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live