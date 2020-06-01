{"duration":"2:19","description":"Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized Democrats’ reaction to the killing of Qassem Soleimani and the handling of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68103593","title":"Can we maintain a ‘shred of national unity’?: McConnell","url":"/Politics/video/maintain-shred-national-unity-mcconnell-68103593"}