Transcript for Man arrested for gun offenses near VP's residence

A Texas man was arrested outside vice president public Harris says official residence. And he's now facing weapons charges police say a rifle and ammunition were found in the man's car sources tell ABC news he was picked up by Secret Service after his mother called police. Saying he made statements that concern her and you also said he had a mental health issues. Sources say the suspect made no threats against the president or the VP. Harris has not yet moved into the residence because of ongoing renovations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.