Man at center of NC fraud scandal quiet amid probe

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., the man at the center of the scandal, declined to comment on the growing scandal when asked today by ABC News' Steve Osunsami.
0:14 | 12/07/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man at center of NC fraud scandal quiet amid probe
Com Erica and you can contact my attorney what do you say to people who say that you rigged this election. So you don't you you refute any allegations that you that you that you bring the select.

