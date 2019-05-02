Transcript for Man released from prison after 35-year sentence attends State of the Union

Inspired by stories like Alice's. My administration worked closely. With members of both parties to sign the first step. Act into law he. This legislation reformed sentencing laws. That have wrongly and disproportionately. Harmed the African American community. The first step act gives nonviolent offenders the chance to reenter society as productive. Law abiding citizens. Now states across the country are following our lead. America is a nation. That believes in redemption. We are also joined tonight. By Matthew Charles. From Tennessee. There in 1996. At the age of thirty. Matthew was sentenced to 35 years for selling drugs. And related offenses. Over the next two decades. He completed more than thirty Bible studies became a law clerk. And mentored. Many of his fellow inmates. Now Matthew is the very first person to be released. From prison under the first. Step. Thank you Matthew. Welcome home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.