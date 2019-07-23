Transcript for Man who served 25 years in prison freed under First Step Act speaks

A look at the first step act something that president trump signed into law seven months ago was the sweeping. Criminal justice reform in this country dead we haven't seen in a generation one of the things that it did was it. A set free more than 2000 prisoners from federal custody. Who saw steep sentences under mandatory minimums that have since been rolled back. Some of those prisoners just have been getting out in the last few days and I'm joined now. By one of those Robert ship was released on Friday after serving 25 years it's more time behind bars. Many had been alive when he went and I'm Robert joins us from Chicago he was serving time for nonviolent drug offense also Gemma Kevin rain is the president. Or families against mandatory minimums think you both. After coming in Robert wanna start with you how are you feeling of being out you were sentenced to life. For a nonviolent drug offense selling cocaine. Yes us troops. The tigers' restless. With mom and her purse was tough for me it's. None of the league. He wants Ellison is a lesson that the damn cop that I will not be tree. So always believed that the town we'll come obviously I would not believe that don't can be mopping up that Britain. So from that time I was citizens even judges spreads. Gifts on remorse and has discussed the subsection what given me an accident. Don't attack but you can't just. Still he actually due to the mandatory gap that attack the innocent life. Still being set free opera is sat up a field right is an expert grateful and thankful all of us that that was ticket to gauge its process. I met our however if deal bittersweet because isn't anymore. You know women. Excuse suffered under the same data that elves are so operated two dias com. Discount duties. This act in more reform will be gone shall come and others who is still suffered would be. Be blessed I'm blessed and being with it and a low want and it usually lack should be. Yeah a lot of members of both parties at least in this town Robert have expressed remorse for those stiff on mandatory minimums a life sentence. For a drug thrilling 94 as you say did the judge as you pointed out. I was even dismayed that you couldn't Alter that sentence. Barack Obama about your sentence reduced to thirty years set back its 45 union. President trump trimmed it a little bit further. Who do you credit for a for bringing about this change and our politics and our justice system. Our credit remedied advocates. Who really brought the spotlight. To those like myself and my sister beat like children aren't you would and he's still. Any. And and her organization the people look at the people who knee out of pounded on the pay. Who go to DC could let the congress not ought to know it is real people. And Bob real time we suffer. We'll begin our ticket which makes usually grand chute. So it feels people that are my hero is the ultimate my angels are a lot like Nazi like a new Ken Duke on the July although. But. Respect president Barack Obama for the deal because that's it two Dutton 1422 got repeats he wouldn't do. Op. I'd like citizen pocket or suit seeks. I was twenty I was ready twenty years old town it was not first had been imprisoned and I was going to be at the end conspiracy about moss. So heatedly battle once and it equaled the 120 fact he is. Two months in twelve days. And so on CO ST as a radio because it begins tomorrow now to adapt to adjust to mop the only being around people in. So sense what from downtown in hosting only Steve that I happened just to net Alexia right. And I'm thankful I'm quick to tropical Wendell potter who pushed the first step back but I see our biggest steel duty to in what could be done because big money. My citizens are almost makes a complete. I don't know idea we see here is. You had done so much time behind bars for for that one offense Robert ship and as you say pledging them much more. In your life ahead want to bring in nick Kevin ring a little bit more on this Kevin. I'm you know critics just in the past 44 hours many of them on the right have been sounding off about did this group of if federal inmates released in saint some of them mark. Are bad guys and that this is on unreasonable leniency. What do you say to them and what more needs to be done as Robert was alluding to there. Yeah I've seen some criticism it's pretty it served. Yeah we we're not safer as a country by having Robert ship spend another day in prison. So there were sort of two things that happened on we're sensing changes in the bill and people like Robert finally out of your sent they didn't get a fair sentence the sentence was way too long even with the reform. But at least there were some correction there. To change that happened with the good time that was just a small increase you're talking about people. If you serve twenty years. You got an extra twenty weeks if you behave yourself a sense most people are getting. You know anywhere from a few weeks to a few months their sends think any father imprisoned that they cut that it released in 2000 last week sent to those were saying that. These people in our bad people while they were coming home any way. And how people forget 95% of people on prisoner gonna come back to their community Sunday anyway. And the correct fistula and come back better. Or worse. And incentivizing them to take programming to and you don't do things like property which is Ian mentor prisons and younger prisoners try to get them on the straight narrow. These are things we should watch out because he's good or coming back to neighborhoods our interest even if we don't drink consumption. I think that criticism is really misses the mark that these are bad people. These are Brothers and sisters. Robert sister's been fighting for import when he appears to. An important perspective important story to be told Kettering president of families against mandatory minimums thank you so much and Robert ship. Are released last Friday as part of this first step act are revised sentence scene now out of Chicago thank you so much sir for sharing your story good luck to you.

