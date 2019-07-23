-
Now Playing: Congress holds hearings on women's incarceration
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogy helps man exonerate after 20 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Top House Democrat on questions he plans to ask Mueller during testimony
-
Now Playing: Fmr. FBI deputy director on what to expect for Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Avenatti bashes Trump as '3rd-rate mobster' following court appearance
-
Now Playing: Man who served 25 years in prison freed under First Step Act speaks
-
Now Playing: Senate makes 9/11 victims compensation fund permanent
-
Now Playing: Gold star dad tells Trump to go to Arlington for 'proof of multiracial democracy'
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump announces budget deal with Congressional leadership
-
Now Playing: Kofi Siriboe on working with his childhood crush Jada Pinkett Smith
-
Now Playing: Beto and Amy O'Rourke open up about being descendants of slave owners
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke doubles down on critique of Trump's North Carolina rally
-
Now Playing: Senate confirms Mark Esper as defense secretary
-
Now Playing: Rep. Ilhan Omar on double standard of Muslims in politics
-
Now Playing: How lawmakers are prepping for Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: DOJ tells Robert Mueller to limit his testimony
-
Now Playing: Officer fired for suggesting AOC should be shot
-
Now Playing: Trump announces budget deal reached with Congress
-
Now Playing: Anticipation grows for Mueller's testimony for Congress
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 23, 2019