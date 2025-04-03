Mayor Eric Adams to run for re-election as an independent

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on the New York City mayor who explained his decision in an online video.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live