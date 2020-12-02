Transcript for Former mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at close of NH primary

Soon. And. One more time for our phenomenal New Hampshire state coach Ayers thank you merely an attempted bank. And I. Okay. Thank you are extraordinary. National coach air congresswoman any Costner who knows how to raise. Or. Oh. And thank you to chest and the love of my life. Then. He makes me me. It. I want to congratulate my competitors and their supporters on their campaigns here in New Hampshire. Okay. I admired senator Sanders when I was a high school student. I respect him greatly to this day and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight. And I. And I want to congratulate senator Klobuchar senator Warren Vice President Biden and all. Of our democratic candidates and supporters. Okay. And I know that we all share the spirit that we heard from some of our volunteers and poll site earlier today. Who welcomed a competing candidate with chants of vote loot no matter grew. We are sad. A. Our the past year some two dozen campaigns have Criss cross this day each laying claim. To the ability to bring people together turn out the vote and move Americans toward a brighter future. Back to. And here in the state. That goes by the motto live free or die you made up your own minds. And I. Okay. Okay. Or asserted that famous independent streak. And thanks to you would campaign that some said shouldn't be here at all has shown that we are geared to this that. A oh. I. So many are here. So many of you turned out. Die hard Democrats. Independents unwilling to stay on the sidewalk on the sidelines and even. Some newly former Republicans. Okay. Ready to vote for a politics defined. By how many we call it. Instead it by who we push out. Okay. Okay. So many abuse shows to meet a new era of talent. With a new generation of leadership. Okay. Okay. So many of you decided. That a middle class mayor and a veteran from the industrial midwest. Was the right choice to take on this president not in spite of that experience but because of it. Now our campaign moves on to Nevada to South Carolina. The communities across our country. And we will welcome new allies to our movement at every step. Okay. We'll go forward thanks to the work of our extraordinary. Team of staff. And organizers. And volunteers I may be biased on this but I'm also right we have the finest team in politics. And I wanted to know. The you don't just wrapped present me well you inspired. And I cannot say enough how thankful I am too are extraordinary team. I. Thank you. It's a. And we know that seems stretches. Across the country. We go forward fueled by hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters. The woman in Minnesota who donated in honor of the wife lost a lung cancer. To the veteran from Connecticut who sent nineteen dollars and 68 cents in honoring years but he served in Vietnam. This campaign belongs to them. Okay. If our campaign moves you. I hope you go to Teach for America dot com and sit them whatever you. And we go forward knowing that this is our chance our only chance. Not just to end the era of Donald Trump but to launch the air that we know must come net. And the stakes. The stakes could not be higher we cannot afford to miss the mark or to miss this moment we must get this right. Which Americans living under an unaccountable president. Who will cut taxes for corporations. And then cut Medicare Medicaid and Social Security for the rest of us we must get this right. Okay. When people of color fear for their own plays in their own country. While infants are torn from their parents at the border we must get this right. Okay. And when a commander in chief. Pardons war criminals and punish as war heroes while systematically demolishing the credibility of our country in the eyes of the world. We dare not risk four more years of this presidency we must get this right. We are clear eyed about the challenge before us and we must be equally clear about the choice at hand. My competitors and I share the same fundamental goals bringing balance to our economy. Guaranteeing health care to every mayor combating climate crisis and a rising tide of gun violence. But we do differ in what we believe it will take to make that. In this election season we have been told by some that you must either before revolution. Or you are for the status quo. Where does that leave the restless. Most Americans don't see where they fit in that polarized this. And we can't defeat the most divisive president in modern American history by tearing down anybody who doesn't agree with us a 100%. Americans want the freedom to make choices for themselves on health care or on any other issue not to have Washington decide who would. And a politics of my way or the highway is a road to re electing Donald Trott. Vulnerable Americans do not have the luxury. A pursuing ideological. Purity over an inclusive victory. We also. We also know better than to try to defeat such a disruptive president by relying on the same Washington framework and months. After all if today's Washington we're serving America well a guy like Donald Trump would never have come within sheeting distance in the Oval Office in the first. A okay. So to win and to govern we need to bring new voices to our capital. We need to get Washington starting to work more like our best run cities and towns rather than the other way around. And I know that when you talk this way you might get dismissed as deny use newcomer. But. A fresh outlook is what makes new beginnings possible. It is how we build a new majority. Okay. And election. After election has shown us that putting forward a new perspective. Is how Democrats win the White House and we will win the White House. So as we take this campaign to the rest of the country let's. Welcome that debate let's have that today. Let's debate what the best way forward is the best way to earn the White House and the best way to unify this cut. And the answers. They applied a vision that brings Americans together not only in the knowledge of what we must stand against but in the confidence of knowing what we are four. Okay. This is the powerful majority we are gathering together from Davenport to don't. From Carson City to Columbia it is a coalition of addition. Not subtraction. It is a movement reaching ended church basements and barber shops in the universities in union halls. Carrying the same values where that's everywhere Rica. We saw that coalition awakening we saw tonight. In cities and suburbs from the sea coast to those industrial towns too often left behind. Okay. And to gather. We are building a future where there will be no such thing as an uninsured American or not affordable respect. That's what we can deliver with a plan most Americans can get behind. Medicare for all who want it insuring care for every American but trusting you to choose whether you want it and when you want. Gather we will stop enabling corporate greed and start raising wages empowering workers and making good on the idea that one. That job ought to be enough. Or. A. Together we will stop sending our young people into the teeth of endless wars. And start recruiting every American in the fight for our climate future. Together we will mobilize the overwhelming majority of Americans demanding common sense action to pro tacked. Our children and communities from gun violence. To gather we will ensure in our time. That we deliver the day when your race has no bearing on your health or your wells. Your access to education or your experience would launch. We must deliver that then. Okay. Together we will deliver a democracy. Worthy of the name. No more manipulated district's no more dollars out boating people. And whether it is the black vote in Georgia the native vote in North Dakota or the student vote here in New Hampshire no more voter suppression. Okay. Together we can build that American experience defined by belong. We can save you a young woman in a hitch up enduring taunts because of her religion. Two young man feeling fear and set of safety when he spots the lights of a police vehicle. Weakened state you belong securely. In the heart of the American project. We're. A. We can show people love every religion and of no religion that this country belongs to you equally and practice of politics that insists that god does not belong. To a political party. We can tell an auto workers thrown around by tectonic shifts and our economy that yes our economic future has a place for you and we need UN. And we can say to a dreamer. Lying awake at night questioning if this country is Euro. Anomalous dependence on this night he CES that I he says who got placed on again. That's but plans are month three. Okay. That better future can be ours. And that better future we are creating it's not just a new chapter in American history it is a new and better story in our everyday lives. That's what's it stay. You've held your father's hand in a hospital room. Grateful that thanks to something called Medicare your family won't lose its home even as it is losing one of its own you know what is at stake. When you have written a letter and market just in case and left it where your family can find. Before you leave for a war zone on the orders an American president you understand. What's its. When the best part of your debt. It's coming home rule loving spouse in a marriage that exist by the grace of a single vote. On the US Supreme Court you are. Okay. The selection isn't just historic it is personal. It is urgent and we know why we're here. We are here because the purpose of the presidency. Is not the glorification of the president it is the empowerment to the unification of the American people. So as we prepare to go asks for the first in the west contest in Nevada. Okay. As we head to a state that looks like the future I ask you to join us in taking a stand for a better tomorrow. Join us as we turn the page to a new chapter in America's story and a better day for each of us. And when we do one date books will tell not just of one election. But of the air that began with you here in New Hampshire. Thank. You. And thank you. That's moon and win this thing. It's a.

