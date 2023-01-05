McCarthy tries to appease detractors with new concessions for speakership

ABC News political teams Rick Klein and Jay O'Brien break down Rep. Kevin McCarthy's proposed concessions as day three of voting for a new House speaker continues.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live