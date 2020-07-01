Transcript for McConnell says Senate trial will continue without decision on witnesses

We have the votes. Wants the impeachment trial has been gone. To pass a resolution. Essentially. This time very similar to the 100 to nothing vote and the Clinton trial which sucked up. The you've never called what could best be described as maybe a phase one which should include obviously the arguments for the prosecution. Argument from the defense. And period of written questions. Because remember rush figured senators are not allowed to speak. During the impeachment trial so basically written questions submitted. There you prosecution of the defense through the the Chief Justice at that point during the Clinton trial. The issue of the appropriateness of calling witnesses was addressed. Obviously that is the most contentious part of want to vision proceedings. And that'll be it addressed. At that time and not before the drop again. With regard to getting the papers it is a rule. Impeachment in the senate that we must receive the papers and continues to be my hope. The speaker will come tomorrow over the house argued. That this was an emergency that needed act. Quickly. The president was. Such parenthood. From therefore it is such danger to the country that they needed. They're really rush this through and and I settlement papers now for three weeks. I'll battle him this week understand his considerable discomfort among senate Democrats. Some problem expressing about the some of you over the continued delays. And setting it on over. Wanted to touch on a problem by the banks there was some discussion and the last few days and related to the Iraq. So that we're experiencing now. About the appropriateness of targets I'll want to associate myself with the secretary defensive sectors say. With regard to the appropriateness of cultural sites. Being targeted that is not. Appropriate. As many of you have already written is and I been pretty. Bob pretty open about it according the secretary of state to run for the US senate. He's made decision thing clearly under the circumstances is best for the country. To continue to serve in roll. Thank clearly under these circumstances he made the right decision. About should not however lead to and it. Access observations. On the part of the other side. But it Kansas which hasn't elected democratic senator since 1932. Will do it then went into on it.

