Transcript for McGahn fails to testify, faces possible contempt

Another congressional hearing to investigate the president. And another empty chair this once supposed to be filled by the president's former White House counsel dom again. But the president instructing him to defying congressional subpoena citing constitutional precedent. President truck they think you can doc hide behind his lawyers let me be clear. This committee will here missed them against testimony. Even if we have to go to court to secure it. Democrats say he's a key witness of the president's attempts to obstruct similar investigation. At a rally in Pennsylvania it's the great. Just hopes at perpich. This country. The president promising the fight will continue despite a new legal setback the special counsel closed the job without giving Democrat anything can deliver to their blades. Now Democrats are trying desperately to make something out of nothing but a federal judge ordering comes accounting firm made ours to hand over eight years of the president's financial records to Democrats. And the White House filed their appeal this morning. Many Democrats frustrated by the administration's refusal to comply with their lawful orders want to begin impeachment proceedings is in not just about this president. This is about. Upholding the rule of law ABC news learning the house speaker though clashing with her caucus behind closed doors and doesn't want to go that route arguing that the process is working. As GOP congressman just LaMont becomes the first and his party to call for impeachment it's a process. Something. Should be. Both sides say there arguing for precedent how future presidential respond to congressional authority but with 120 right around the corner some see politics at play. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.