McMahon hijacks House Democrats' presser after closed-door meeting outside ED

Education Secretary Linda McMahon interrupted a press conference by House Democrats to give an impromptu statement after they met in a closed-door meeting.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live