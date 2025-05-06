Medicaid cuts in Republican budget plan will be 'devastating': Rep. Morgan McGarvey

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.), discusses the proposed 2026 budget plan by the Trump administration which calls for $163B in cuts to federal spending.

May 6, 2025

