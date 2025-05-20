Medicaid should not be used by 'folks who are abusing it,' says Rep. Tim Moore

Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C., joined ABC News Live to discuss the upcoming vote on President Donald Trump's spending bill.

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live