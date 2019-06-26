Transcript for Medical professionals fight for Medicare for All

It into the debates and I heard from voters that the top issue they want to hear candidates talk about tonight is health care is certainly something we. I've been hearing now on the field and it's also an issue Rachel but there's a pretty clear division among these candidate. 100% but people when they're all outside needle in the short obamacare so the question is where these democratic candidates fall on this line here but we'll be doing this issue that was important to conduct an eighteen mid terms it's going over now into the points on election so it's going to be. Copper mine for voter in the energy is clue. Leave behind a push for Medicare for all led in part by a group of doctors and nurses. Out across the country campaigning for a proposal first floated by Bernie Sanders. Our friends and this week spent some time with these doctors and nurses. Part of a series we're calling critical care. New. Might mega ball. Haven't registered voters and a public hospital for 27 years. And I'm invited to Medicare followed him since June 2000. I believe health care. It's good civil rights movement of this one person. Is being embarrassed I would like maybe this week that this New York Clinton Era. I don't know many people put it will ensure that ill Americans. View you can look it and the countries across the world. And you could see that you're in countries that are meant. Speech and the United States to provide health care what is. This is why can't in this country and the world I can get done you. That's a lot of confusion about what it stands for but if it does dance war. Bernie Sanders or for all what is get rid of private insurance for every one people on Medicaid veterans' benefits strike here. Federal employee health benefit program and private employer sponsored insurance into a Medicare. Program that's a big shift in America. It has certainly. Been you know. Prospective parents. Issue resumption they have been lobbyist thing goes down the legislature pushed forward thinking and being eaten. Police feel you are developing just it's important. Go on down there. This nurses and we have seen. No patients off its I have seen cases when you didn't have an answer as it came to the hospital in the hot they had. The country. And it went into the and they get discharged from the hospital. The only Indian aid but to give them some things on the medication on market basket cases. And a lot of them retired bank took the hospital. Because they couldn't afford medical study which that we're solved. It is time to stop the south has spent my place. I think that when you talk about the making change them to me an incredibly complex. Economic system. There are economists who don't understand the finances and health care. So therefore I think it's pretty safe to say most politicians do not understand and most health care professionals don't understand it. This is incredibly complex and. Isn't putting educate people to pull in their home games. Okay please don't tell me you. It particularly can be. Become more and more important is the reason. Our families act bruises on his nose candy when he. I do think there is a appeal to Medicare for all it's simple and that is valuable election I don't want to undermine its importance. But it. I also think it's a big political hill and the second point I would make is it's not just about Medicare overall and coverage it's also about a quarter over. And ignoring affordability are pretending it isn't an issue and is I think a serious mistake. Help us break down this debate we're joined now by two experts in the field of health care Amy Allison is democratic and it activist and founder she the people. She joins us now live the escape from here in Miami also on the shelf house. A rock about his health care reporter and with southern California public radio great to see you on the shelves well AB wanna start with you so what are democratic voters. Hoping to hear tonight especially women voters on this issue critical issue of health care in this debate and. Reminding assault that women of color. Are one of four voters in a state like Florida and in the states in the south and southwest. Trott won in 2016. You know health chair is the Greek unfinished business from Barack Obama's first term. And don't we just a dent presidential polls polls straw poll international network and women of color leader sure cross country 90%. Ring health care and Medicare for all. As one of the top concerns they want to see the candidates. I dress and address specifically tonight and tomorrow in the debate. And done honestly. And women of color are not really high it. Looking for a candidate who's gonna take baby steps to work. Fourteen acre along the margins when health care is one of the most important driving issues of our game we're looking for bold. I'm very specific plans from the stage tonight. It Amy is Medicare for all been a litmus test for democratic voters like yourself in in vetting and choosing a candidate. Apps. Leagues I mean the devil's in the details I mean on one hand senator Sanders his ideas were considered kind of radical or east for years ago are. It really is senator the conversation on health care change. But senator Sanders backs eliminating insurance. Senator Warren does not have backed that in there aren't quite a few more centrist or moderate. I candidates will be on the stage tonight and tomorrow who don't. I support Medicare fully expressed that we are talking about doing some on sixes and Obama here keeping private insurance out. In and in place. But that doesn't address some of the issues that we heard that nurses and doctors addresses mount last segment that is affordability and expand to sense and how. Accessible. Health care is attitude regular people we still haven't solved that problem so it is a litmus test and it's going to be important here not only. Do they support expanded health care but what are the details of it and how to get it was horrible rankings only eat pork. Is it they believe that the federal government should cover undocumented. People in this country because that's another litmus test. And how. Feasible do you think it is the pull off an even more to that fact to I think a lot of voters. That at that had been polled say that they don't even really understand their health insurance and her health care so explaining getting really getting it down to people to where they they understand all of these different proposals that are being presented. Be home to be on health care has been overly complicated. Because. In the process of the last few years I've come into the point re Chad Obama cheer. Offered to people where I the DTL about. Who was cover how its charter house and she four was so complex that most average people look. My going to be able to the dentist a doctor meg going to be able to get my asthma medication or my diabetes medication can I get surgery how much second cost and I'm gonna go bankrupt if something happens it's gonna. That's really requiring a lot of resources for health care in these news channel we freeing the debate simply and powerfully and actual people are looking sewer from the presidential candidate. I want to bring Michelle into the conversation Michelle you have been covering health care in this country for some time from sort of 30000 foot perspective in want to ask you about. At about this idea of costs that we heard it in that piece there that certainly access to coverage is a big part of the debate right now but also costs a lot of people are really struggling with the cost of premiums the costs of drugs. From your reporting what are the biggest drivers of cost and what sorts of things are on the table to bring them down. Well I mean you've heard it in many of the discussions that have been happening at both the state levels and it's been happening. I'm it. I you know eat in that Washington DC all of this conversation about how we bring down drug costs that that's a big driver but economists remind us that. Is also hospital sees its fossils of doctor fees. Is been brought up over and over a different ways Hugh. Try to get rid of some of the surprise billing a person who goes into an emergency room and then ends up paying for a doctor that they don't even remember seeing that is out of their network. A lot of the complications in our health insurance have to do with. What's included in your network and what isn't included in your network and people don't necessarily understand that we also know that people. Are rationing themselves. For the health care that dean may want and that was a Gallup poll recently that showed it was a if Americans are not getting all of the health care and that. They might need because they're choosing not to get treatment because they're afraid of those costs and eight it's no wonder when or. As leading cause of bankruptcy in this country continues to be health care. It in an Emmy show we heard from Amy and other advocates here in Miami they really think Medicare plus a solution that. To that problem that you're talking about what our experts say about how feasible this is is this. Would it be a scary it changes we hear. A lot of the review people on the right talking about it being. Well when you look fat and the Kaiser Family Foundation poll that just happened last week a lot of Americans have hurt Medicare for all but they don't necessarily understand the would be deet tails include. Medicare for all and many of the other similar proposals in DC you right now. They would raise taxes in one way or another but people don't realize that then would they intend to at least. Bring down the cost of premiums the monthly amount people are paying or do away with those. And that they would also get rid of some of those high deductibles that are driving a lot of the reasons why people aren't getting the coverage that aid might meet. The complicated but important conversation we know its top of voters' minds we know we'll be watching the tonight. Michelle struggle on with us as southern California public radio thanks so much return a special great to see you yell at you in the next also thanks Amy Allison. The founder of she the people we know we'll be checking back with you later tonight as part of our post debate coverage Amy thank you so much a lot on the line for health care in this today. Definitely an eight you know I spoke to a time campaign official yesterday in this occasion that they're going to be looking hit hard on tonight. Quite a lot of voters actually don't understand Medicare well they don't know the minute details of these specific policy proposals to visit the chance. The track campaign to exploit that right and kind of pushed it as too progressive to mark the point where moderate voters in Maine go to. And services pushed to scare tactics. A government Hmong palace the health care program though we should say they haven't put a comprehensive plan on the table. Themselves and saddening and say something that we'll be right for debate headed out of this debate.

