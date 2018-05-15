'Melania is ... doing really well:' Trump says

"I want to start by saying that Melania is in the hospital doing really well," President Donald Trump said in remarks on Capitol Hill at National Peace Officers' Memorial Service Tuesday morning.
0:24 | 05/15/18

Transcript for 'Melania is ... doing really well:' Trump says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

