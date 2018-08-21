Melania Trump to visit Africa in October

A spokesperson for the first lady said she will visit "several countries."
0:22 | 08/21/18

Right now First Lady millennia trop is planning to travel to Africa this fall she's looking forward to her first major solo trip since becoming First Lady saying in a statement. This'll be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent. While also learning about its rich culture and history the triple happen in October it will include several countries.

