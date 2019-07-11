Transcript for Michael Bloomberg considering 2020 presidential run

A major shake up about 20/20 presidential election they Associated Press is reporting that former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is opening. President. Mr. Bloomberg US consider running for president before and then change his mind just as the current democratic field is not well positioned to defeat. President trump he's thinking about running in the Alabama primary that deadline to submit papers to that. It is Friday so he had to make a decision.

