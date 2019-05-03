Michael Bloomberg will not be running for president in 2020

He is, however, launching a new campaign.
0:31 | 03/05/19

Transcript for Michael Bloomberg will not be running for president in 2020
Former New York City mayor Michael will mark says that he will not one for president. He made the announcement in a tweet just a short time ago saying that he would there would be no higher honor than to serve as the president. But the best way he can serve the country is by launching a new campaign called beyond car bent. He's decided not to enter the already very crowded democratic. Race. Be on carbon is a grassroots effort to move the country towards. A 100% clean energy the former mayor says that he will also continue his work on gun control.

