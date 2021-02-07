Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump signed every check’

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen about the criminal charges against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg.
8:43 | 07/02/21

