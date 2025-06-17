Michigan congresswoman responds to being named on suspected gunman’s target list

Rep. Hillary Scholten joined ABC News Live to discuss the weekend shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses and gave her reaction to learning she was named on the suspect’s target list.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live