Transcript for Migrant Caravan pushing towards US

And one big topic for the president as he zeroes in on immigration is that migrant caravan traveling up from Honduras up through Mexico we have been following the group. All along and Marcus Moore is now with that group. In Veracruz Mexico markets with the latest. What I am the group has put up in two several big groups but the largest is just north of Cordova Mexico which is where we are right now and and outward right now along the main route into Mexico City which is the the capital city here and it's also all where the Al migrants were hoping to not travel to today. So it's about a 186 miles. North of port of about where we are. And but we're right there are tollbooth here. Loud but we're here. And because this is where a number of migrants have been waiting or hoping to hop on to big eighteen wheelers like the ones that are passing by and out of gonna try to. Get us over two car hauler that it is packed with people. Poor hoping to make it to the north and we're talking about men women and children who have all been a part of this caravan. And for weeks now. Thousands of people have been a part of this caravan because they feel like they have safety in numbers and each of them has a desire to make it to the north. Perhaps here to Mexico. Or for many more farther north. Any react then there's just nothing but. In reaction to some of the comments the president has been making about them. Well there have been reacts as civilian to the comets and I was gonna get that to you the moment of these people piled on of this truck there are people who said that they don't wanna get to the United States anymore because of the rhetoric coming from up from the president. And also the decision to send troops to the border that is intimidated a lot of people they feel like they might get shots. By trying to cross over the border so. They are saying that they won't just try to start a new life here in Mexico have opposed to trying to continue that that journey north. Let me show you may quickly Diane what we have here. As. People are piled into the back of the truck take a look at this and this isn't seen. That we have seen in towns and cities across. Mexico as this caravan makes its way to the north and now look very closely here you see there's a lot of man. But there's also children women or lack. Although they have other on the bus at bats not at all she says is going to Mexico City right now I did only added. She's from on the last day this west band that's what they have they have made on the DNA and give up eight. Colony a though she's saying after the going to Mexico City that they're just gonna keep going north. Perhaps to the United States but I. Look at the young children there that are pac ten. And look at all the people there these are people who are risking it all because of violence and in their native Honduras and Guatemala and El Salvador and also the lack of opportunity is the lack of jobs and that is why. They have piled into the backs of these trunks and why they're risking so much to make it to the United States. Quite a journey they've already been on they still have quite a ways to go with no guarantees they'll actually make it into the United States. But that's quite as seen their markets thanks so much great reporting.

