Transcript for Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on four-month presidential campaign

Bloomberg short lived presidential campaign definitely was not she federal election filings show. New York city's former billionaire mayor spent more than one billion dollars during its 100 day run. The numbers work out to nearly ten point two million dollars each day Bloomberg spending is more than the combined amount reported. By the rest of the democratic contender. About let let let. A minute. Remember he's work. 55. Billion dollars that's equivalent to like twenty bucks for us but I mean OK let's say that make 50000 dollars and I spend a thousand dollars in my campaign. That's I mean I don't know the map. That's all I'm buddy flick contacted for let one million I was. They already made the man back up and remember he wasn't on the ballot for our yep a lot of the State's new eyes met and early. Ten days ass and down. This map that's hurt their if he wanted to buy delegates eighteen million per delegate. Eighteen million per delegate. Who. Malaysia to splurge on these days and a not delegates and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.