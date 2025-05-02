A possible military parade takes shape on Trump's birthday

The Army is weighing plans for a parade through the streets of D.C. that would involve some 6,600 soldiers, infantry vehicles, helicopter flyovers and parachute jumps.

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live