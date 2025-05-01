Minerals deal puts US, Ukraine in ‘full alignment’ on ceasefire: Volker

Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, says a mineral resource deal will allow the U.S. to support Ukraine “without it costing U.S. taxpayers.”

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live