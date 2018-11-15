Mira Ricardel reassigned after Melania Trump's criticism

More
In a remarkable development Tuesday, Melania Trump made a public call for the president's deputy national security adviser to be fired.
0:44 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mira Ricardel reassigned after Melania Trump's criticism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59213303,"title":"Mira Ricardel reassigned after Melania Trump's criticism","duration":"0:44","description":"In a remarkable development Tuesday, Melania Trump made a public call for the president's deputy national security adviser to be fired.","url":"/Politics/video/mira-ricardel-reassigned-melania-trumps-criticism-59213303","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.