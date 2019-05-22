Transcript for Mnuchin digs in on Trump's taxes

Let me be clear the only person I've discussed that memo with his my General Counsel on the car right over here is sitting behind make I have not discussed that memo. Oh and actually I did ask the commissioner. Whether he had seen. That memo and he had not but my question to the best of my recollection. Katic I I I don't ever recall seeking this memo anybody the first time ever heard of this was without a Washington Post and or L let me just also comment. What I've been briefed on very quickly on this is. This issue is different than the legal analysis that we've done now of course we will look at it can take it into account in make sure. But let me assure you there's no smoking gun here we did a very thorough legal analysis. With the Department of Justice. That again. If this goes to the courts the courts will decide and determine I for one think this is an unprecedented. Issue. But turning over any individual's tax return whether it's a Republican. Or a Democrat and I would hope we all hope hope that we get to the right conclusion on what the right law is here so.

