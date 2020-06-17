Transcript for Momentous Supreme Court decision bans LGBT employment discrimination

We know that many of the most powerful social movements in our nation's history first began on the streets and then made their way to lawmakers the voting booths. And to the courts which is why the implications from this week's landmark Supreme Court ruling on LG BTQ plus rights are so sweeping. Until now fewer than half of the states in this country have laws explicitly banning workplace discrimination. Based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In fact a 2018. Study finding that a quarter of the LG BTQ employees reported having experienced on the job discrimination. In the past year. So now to break down this landmark legal ruling we turn to ABC's senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer. The decision was remarkably simple and sweeping Supreme Court to hurt employment discrimination against LG BT. Americans are illegal under federal law good. So monumental that the corn popcorn that can sit and conservative. Did not ask its cinematic comedy a very big. Stunning advocates that justice new courses toward the court's most conservative members supported by president trump delivered the opinion. He called it an easy case writing in employer who fires in individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law. The outlawed title seven of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Bans discrimination on the basis of race religion national origin and sex. Corset saint sex plays in necessary an undescribable role when someone has fired over sexual orientation or gender identity. Adding it's exactly what title seven forbids. Chief Justice John Roberts in the court's four liberal justices joined with course itch. Making it is six to three decision the most significant for LG BTQ writes since same sex marriage was legalized in 2015. It was the first time the Supreme Court affirmed the rights of transgender people in dissent justice Samuel Alito accused the court of making law. Rather than interpreting it. Marty nick congress in 1964. Indisputable he did not decide whether or not to outlaw discrimination against LG BTQ people. Just as part Kavanagh saint he supports gay and lesbian Americans but that title seven does not mention the words sexual orientation. When it comes you just as Robert and especially just as corsets and got their boats in this case. Aren't just ended in debt. Presidents don't control the boats under Supreme Court appointees to. It's not totally clear what contacts but that the court has it in general patents. Gary stronger track record and attracting and promoting gay rights under the law yeah. It was true gay men and one transgender woman who made history of the court. Each raising claims of being fired for who they are. I was devastated imagine having a job you and that you were great acts and successful and having it taken away from. Gerald bonds stocks lost his job it's 4013 as a child welfare services coordinator in Clayton County Georgia. The county alleging unbecoming conduct. The cost oxy U was let go for joining a gay softball league. I didn't do anything wrong and I didn't do anything differently from the time before had joined the softball league to the town after I think. In New York skydiving instructor Donald start up alleged discrimination to fired in 2010 after a customer complained that sort of revealed during a jumped that he was gay. The company says it dumped starter for sharing inappropriate personal information but starters sister now pursuing the case after her brother's death and 2014. Says his sexual orientation was the issue. Dime that was so devastated when he was fired. He wanted to make sure that the people who suffer the same disconnect. The justices also decide in the case of Amy Stevens a transgender funeral director in Detroit fired after telling her employer that she was transition in. Her boss said she violated the dress code even though she dressed professionally as a woman. I spoke to Stephens late last year. It made me mad. 'cause here and put your time here. Dan my job and did very well. And now I certainly don't need me more plus a devastating it wants. But he's got me mad enough to do something about it. Stephens passed away last month before the court could rule on her case. Now an inspiration to many as the fight for equality in the workplace goes on. What's your message to. Americans who don't understand. What it means to be transgender. And may struggle with. Employees like yourself in their own workplaces. Makes you can point to you. Get to know a changed person. Couldn't sing you found out. We're not any different and anybody else. Thanks to DeVon for that report and we'll be hearing more from him a little bit later. But right now we're joined by key players in that extraordinary ruling which consists of three separate cases and of the three main plaintiffs. Only one lived to see the court's decision. Play to jail boss stop was fired back in 2013 after his employer found out that he was on a gay softball league. And we're joined by Melissa is art sister of the late plaintiff Donald's aren't he was a skydiving instructor fired ten years ago after a customer complained its ardor revealed he was gay. And William Moore the former partner of ministers are to thank you all so much for being here. We hear salute you and I went I wanna say that congratulations. At the top bomb on the ruling but. Jerrold I wanna start with you my rent and you are on a work conference call when you got the news. That's her ex. And that's actually been pretty much how much Monday's look every week crude the last couple of months. Because I am health care professional and I work at a local hospital. I have more rounds and morning or and also treatment he has the current pandemic. Sort of limit the number thanks. A little so I calling and and this particular but yesterday. I'm all the boom with more. And we have on our television. In our end we all those. And as we were watching shortly after 10 o'clock. Hosted then they were well now. Be it in you know October Lake County. And I actually think mop my heart stopped for a moment but. I quickly well we're policies so. I was with my partner and we began to walk again. Oddly enough we sort of see these crazy things own home screen from goes long and apparently the system starting or. I was will be 870. Pages. And finally someone was able to lose only a portion. Portion first you. And as soon as I've written worse than words that work is all. Order now we looked at each other and we were like oh my gosh we did X. So it was an absolutely amazing experience. It's it was a very much not expected to go down in this way what was your won't give us as a sense of the emotions you were going through. I was I was elated. And then my heart is just full of joy. And also progress suit you know I'm very thankful the justices were making the right decision here and make better cross border. And and I'm grateful to my great legal team. Buckley build here in Atlanta. Well I am William strong our friends. And all great organizations that are standing bear with. Us. Including the are currently NBC. Organizations like to ACLU. Rights. And army specifically geared Georgia Georgia. And out and on top of it all you are health care hero so we thank you all for your efforts Melissa I heard you and also thinking Jerrells as we are setting up communications on the must be bittersweet for you though on this day because your brother. Isn't here to see this historic win but. Tell about why it's so important for you to continue despite in his memory and what it's like to get to that moment have reading the decision. This is incredibly important because. You know. This started me about a dime. And what I quickly realized people stay on you their story spent so many people suffer discrimination and I really was. This problem I I was unaware and I realized how. The lions and I realized that across the country is in millions of people who can eat meat and order and that is used as a meeting is more than it ever want it stokes meanest on. Parents we wish you this year it is he you know he's in. And it is happy with this. Marines. You're a classic ally to the club cause some thank you William. I want to turn to you this must be extremely emotional for you reflects for a minute if you would. On what this means for Donald's lasting legacy for this landmark ruling for an equal rights and also I read. A letter you wrote in the Dallas morning news I think where you talked about your own workplace discrimination. Yes that this is home. Let's say three. Important part Sydney the first are courses. That. Dogs suffered somewhat in this loss is. Currently disarmament do it downward some call it. I think that the staff so league public cities. And for him had died and sent her seat. I'm it is sad I'm I'm very excited. Board has legacy Cambodia and yes I was hired and thousand. I'm I don't doubt I was awarded an order tomorrow. Here. Bob Brown is now I'm. Really we're all YE. Com Amanda. Had strong Christian valued. At age are already in my Auburn. Don't mind all the old. It was a it was out of her hands and and I have been terminated a call my actuality. And I. And 2000. Where. It's I'm going to RC miles and his save your money. And I did but there are an important part is. Probably on. LQVC she's family. You know you're behind. Column. Here are our new. Else all the brawl. I'll there and not themselves and they. Say 300. Job. Stress so. You are now else. I'm so many that are Craig Bruce bodies citizens. Bomb my breast notions senator and should those glory and the more it's very talented friend and not movement of sorts it doesn't worry longer. So I am it has an MO I. My close Emery and it shows so Maria. Jerrold I want you to I'm pick up on that tell us about how this is reverberating across the country. In your view but also it's been a long road for you it's been seven years since you lost your job your counseling adults now but. Take fact that moment you were fired from another job that you loved like McDonald's job of being a skydiving instructor she loves talk about the personal told that a took on you. Both personally and professionally. Well imagine had a job that she loved your dream job and that job that you're. And then after deciding to join he gave her her initials are already. In the taking away from you. It was devastated and I lost my. I love my health insurance at a time I was still well it. I needed how does someone whom you. So we didn't have. Every aspect hotline. And but I tell you I have no regrets I I do not regret. Joining the day so all league. Who made so many new friends and end relationships because of that. And knowing that I did nothing wrong. And did not deserve to lose my. Carol you can you get an order. Yeah not you've mentioned that this fight has become so much bigger than just some new fighting for your job. Tell us what this means you know act as William said to the two young community to that to the folks out there are looking. At the Supreme Court decision as a weekend. Well I think the message that the justices. He gave us yesterday morning was a very clear message. About equality. And and I think this is laying the ground more. Or. But still needs to happen in this country. You know in this time of uncertainty and does have a longer. Oh. I'm I'm hopeful that. This victory that were all cheering again. Yeah it spreads a little sunshine. Dark days that we know just the last few days. You know the last three weeks' Russo. MI my message is there is hope. Who. The civil unrest certainly underscores the fact that there is more were. There is no room for. Discrimination or raise them in this world. Hands. My hope is that everyone sees that ended in everyone's shares news. Well I can't thank you all enough for joining us and sharing your story is clearly the future is fully inclusive. I want to thank you for your time and for your insights. I salute you are blizzard that's thank you so much.

