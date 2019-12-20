Transcript for Moments that mattered from 6th Democratic debate

The last democratic primary debate of the year began as predicted. We need to restore the integrity of the presidency of the office of residency. Reacting to president fronts impeachment coming just one day before it the press and claims. I that he is so innocent then why doesn't he have All the President's Men testified. But candidates quickly returning to those hot button issues they're hearing on the campaign trail. Like the economy's. Where I live folks are measuring the economy by how the Dow jones'. Measuring the economy by other doing we got a government. Sports great in those with money and doesn't work for much of anyone else climate change. The issue now is whether we save bolt slated for our children and our grandchildren. And America's role on the world stage. We see among our allies. And among our atmosphere it's chased after case where the world is making plans on what to do. Ignoring the United States because we're no longer consider reliable. And for Democrats Thursday night was also about diversity setting candidates representing two women and. Warren you would be the oldest president ever inaugurated like you to weigh in as well I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugural. And only one candidate of color Andrew Yang. Why am I the lone candidate of color on this stage you don't you need to donate to political campaigns. Disposable income. Get all in agreement their primary target remains the man currently occupying the Oval Office. Only seven of the fifteen democratic candidates qualified for tonight's debate. Now several candidates are pushing the DNC to monuc by those restrictions for future debates. A lot of Gomez ABC news Los Angeles.

