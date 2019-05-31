Transcript for Monument quilts displayed on National Mall in support of sexual assault survivors

Today with eight moving national tribute plane up this afternoon on the National Mall. A tribute to survivors of sexual violence in this country. It's on display it's called the monument quilt is to patchwork of stories and survivor tales more than 3000 of them. And a powerful symbol to what so many women have endured and are Serena Marshall is out there on the National Mall. And has been studying the quote today Serena gets your impressions tell us about it in some of the folks have been talking to. DeVon Mary Ellen this is really something to behold like you said 3000. Wells. Former football fields long it goes from the Washington monument all the way down to the capitalist spells out not alone no less Cecil Lexus vanished. Each Weld's. Made by one form multiple survivors supporters of victims of sexual assault. And each landing so unique and so different some of them are very simple simply saying you're not alone others have a letters. They they bring it to themselves their family members and in some cases to their accused. Great vests and who are joined here actually by of one woman who created one of these and worked with the victims of sexual assault arena. Tell us why it. Equipped software this baze and he opens so vibrant. Puts a Bible is that sometimes that the last time they had been in their owns Sony does somebody. Because they have been keep beating inside us that he did. They feel shame and we have suffered its base the feel that they and on and on and your social worker you've been doing this for quite some time. You told me earlier about the transformation you've seen some people do as they went through this across. Making this site and he's powerful and that's what the I delete with the quilts for face dying daily there is still is simply that hours. And feeling that this trauma they survive is no them full. But he signaled that buys some holes before them in that situation. Is we need change in their lives and you helps some survivors make some of these we'll take a look this is the one yeah here. Do you think do you think that line and what does science film of the let me for a 11 they don't get that last for US sold. Who was helping him there doing that will. And he says this all the don't be mean that's a survivor of domestic violence. And that I'm Amy all there is many more quick outs we may than others for my niece Alex found that it puts on ABD Ed tomorrow. Who was simply issue four sixteenths yet and now he's out and he's going to be being asked. Because we gotta also than landing spaces Tokyo Plaistow by but it. Kia and the feet of where that I many monuments but not even one for survivors of intimate way. And that you have this on the National Mall in front of the capitol you want members of congress to come out here read these and listen why is listening so important. Because the survivors know what do they need they know all what changes CE dole has to be me disappointing because. Right now always did because to come up with their own stony. Identical to the bullies and report what has happened is being really did speak out. And so Bible has come to votes was different drama more than there one day experience before. If there's one message you want people to take away I won all the survivors don't know that they had not at all that they a group of people and waking supporting them. And the when he takes them navigate so what is by glancing at them blame game. You think you are in and think Buford joining us out here DeVon Mary Alice it's really it's quite amazing if he can't come down the National Mall this weekend where. I was told you expect out to a 100000 visitors they are going to be taking these wells Alex I into different communities throughout the next couple of weeks. Serena thanks so much the weather looks beautiful for this weekend as well meat Turkey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.