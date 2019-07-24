Transcript for Mueller contradicts Trump, says report did not exonerate him

If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts. That the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice we would so state. Based on the facts and applicable legal standards however we are I'm able to reach that judgment close quote. Now does that say there was no obstruction. Hell in fact you're actually unable to conclude the president did not commit obstruction of justice is accurate. Well we. At the outset determined that. We. When it came to the the president's culpability. We needed. We waited we need to go forward. Only after taking note Carpio LC opinion that indicated that a president. Sitting president cannot be. Indicted. The report did not include. That he did not commit obstruction of jurists. Accurate that is correct and what about total generation that you actually totally exonerate the president now. Now in fact. You reports expressly states that it does not exonerate the president and does.

