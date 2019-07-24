Transcript for Mueller makes opening statement to House Intelligence Committee

A testified this morning before the House Judiciary Committee. Asked at the opening statement I made before that committee the incorporated into the record here. Without objection. I understand that this committee has a unique jurisdiction. Net you're interested in further understanding counter intelligence. Implications of our investigation. So let me say a word about how we handled the potential impact. Of our investigation. On counterintelligence. Matters. As we explain in our report the special counsel regulations effectively gave me the role of the United States attorney. As a result we've structured our investigation around evidence for possible use in prosecution a federal crimes. We did not reach what you would call counterintelligence. Conclusions. We did however set up necessities in the office to identify and S counterintelligence information on two via via. Members of our office periodically briefed the FBI about counterintelligence information. In addition there were agents and analysts from the FBI. Who are not on our team. But whose job it was to identify counterintelligence information in our files. And tuned in and to disseminate that information to the FBI. For these reasons questions about what the FBI has done. With a counter intelligence information obtained. From our investigation should be directed to the FBI. I also want to reiterate a few points that I meet this morning. And not making any judgments or are offering opinions. About the guilt or innocence in any pending case. It is unusual for a prosecutor to testify about a criminal investigation. And given my role as a prosecutor. There are reasons why my testimony will necessarily be limited. First public testimony could affects several on going matters. Some of these matters court rules for judicial orders. Limit the disclosure of information to protect the fairness of the proceedings. And consistent with longstanding Justice Department policy. It would be inappropriate for me to comment in any way. I could affect an ongoing matter. Second the Justice Department has asserted privileges. Concerning investigative information and decisions. On going matters within the Justice Department. And deliberations within our office. He's our Justice Department privileges that I will respect. The department has released at littered discussing the restrictions on my. Testimony. I therefore would not be able to answer questions about certain areas that I know are of public interest. For example I am unable to address questions about the opening of the FBI's Russian investigation. Which occurred box before my appointment. Where matters related to the so called steel and dusty. These matters on the subject of ongoing review by the department. Any questions. On these topics should therefore be directed to the FBI or the Justice Department. Third as I explain this morning it is important for me to adhere to what we wrote in our report. The report contains our findings and analysis. And the reason for the decisions we make. We stated the results of our investigation. With precision. We do not intend to summarize we're describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony. Today. As I stated in May I also will not comment on the actions of the attorney general. Or of congress. I was appointed as a prosecutor and I intend to adhere to that role and to the department standards. That cover. Finally as I said this morning. Over the course of my career. I've seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government's efforts to interfere in our election is among the most serious. I'm sure that the committee agrees.

