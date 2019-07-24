Transcript for Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill about Russia, Trump

As you know in May 27 team. The acting attorney general asked me to serve as special counsel. And it took undertook that role because I believe that it was of Paramount. Interest to the nation to determine whether a foreign adversary. Had interfered in the presidential election. As the acting attorney general said at the time. The appointment was necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence confidence in the outcome. My staff and I carried out this assignment would that critical objective in mind. To work quietly thoroughly. And we'd integrity so that the public would have full confidence in the outcome. The order appointing me as special counsel directed our office to investigate Russian interference. The 2016 presidential election. It's included investigating any links. Or coordination between the Russian government. And individuals associated with the trump campaign. It also included investigating efforts to interfere with or obstruct our investigation. Throughout the investigation I continually stressed two things the team that we have assembled. First we needed to do our work as thoroughly as possible. And as expeditiously as possible. It was in the public interest for our investigation to be complete. And not to last a day longer than was necessary. Second of the investigation needed to be conducted fairly. And with absolute integrity. Our team would not leak. Or take other actions that could compromise the integrity of our work. All decisions were made based on the facts and the law. During the course of our investigation we charged more than thirty defendants. With committing federal crimes. Including twelve officers of the Russian military. Seven defendants have been convicted or pled guilty. Third know the charges we brought remain pending today. And for those matters I stress. At the indictments contain allegations. And every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. In addition to the criminal charges we've brought. As required by Justice Department regulations. We submitted a confidential report to the attorney general at the conclusion of our investigation. The report set forth the results overwork. And the reason for our charging and detonation decisions. Attorney general later made to the public of the report largely public. As you know I made a few limited remarks limited remarks about our report when we closed special counsel's office. In May of this year. There are certain points that there emphasis. First our investigation found that the Russian government interfere in our election in sweeping. And systematic fashion. Second the investigation did not establish that members of the truck campaign conspired with a Russian government. In its election interference activities. We did not address collusion which is not a legal term. Rather we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient. To charge any member of the campaign. With taking part in a criminal conspiracy and it was not. Third our investigation of efforts to obstruct the investigation. And lied to investigators. Was of critical importance. Obstruction of justice strikes at the core of the government's effort. Find the truth and open. Wrongdoers accountable. Finally as described in volume two of our report. We investigated a series of actions. By the president towards the investigation. Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness. We decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime. That was our decision then and remains our Decision. Day. Let me safe. A further word about my appearance today. It is unusual for a prosecutor. To testify about a criminal investigation. And given my role as a prosecutor. There are reasons why my testimony testimony will necessarily be limited. First public testimony could affect several ongoing matters. In some of these matters court rules or judicial orders limit the disclosure. Of information to protect to protect the fairness of the proceedings. And consistent with longstanding Justice Department policy it would be inappropriate. For me to comment in any way that could affect an ongoing matter. Second the Justice Department has asserted privileges concerning investigative information and decisions. On going matters within the Justice Department and deliberations. Within our office. These are Justice Department privileges that I will respect. It department has released the letter discussing the restrictions on my testimony. And therefore will not be able to answer questions about certain areas. That I know or a public interest. For example I am unable to address questions about the initial opening. Of the FBI's Russia investigation. Which occurred months before my appointment. Where matters related to the so called steel dossier. These matters are subject ongoing review by the department. Any questions on these topics should therefore be directed to the FBI or the justice for. As I explained when we close. The special counsel's office and made. A report contains our findings. And analysis. And the reasons for the decisions we made. We conducted an extensive investigation over two years. In writing the report. We stated the results of our and investigation. With precision. We scrutinize every word. Do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way. In the course of my testimony today. As I sit on May 29. The report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text. And as I stated and may I will not comment on the actions of the attorney general or of congress. I was appointed as a prosecutor. And I intend intend to adhere to that role. And to the department standards that govern it. Be joined today by deputy special counsel aaron's heavily mr. Sibley has extensive experience as a proposed federal prosecutor. And at the FBI where he served as my chief of staff. Mistresses and mr. Dudley was responsible for the day to day oversight. Of the investigations. Conducted by our office. I also want to again say thank you to the attorneys. The FBI agents. The analysts. Professional staff who helped us conduct this investigation in a fair. And independent manner. These individuals who spent nearly two years. Working on this matter. Were of the highest integrity. Let me say one more thing over the course of my career I've seen. A number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government effort. To interfere in our election. Is among the most serious. As I said on May 29 this deserves the attention. Of every American. Thank you mr. chairman.

