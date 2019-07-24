-
Now Playing: What to watch in Robert Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller prepares for high-stakes testimony
-
Now Playing: Republican lawmaker asks Mueller about FBI agent who 'hated Trump'
-
Now Playing: Republicans argue Mueller didn't give Trump presumption of innocence
-
Now Playing: Mueller contradicts Trump, says report did not exonerate him
-
Now Playing: Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill about Russia, Trump
-
Now Playing: Senate passes 9/11 bill pushed by Jon Stewart
-
Now Playing: New Trump administration proposal could cut 3M people off food stamps
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson replaces Theresa May as UK prime minister
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks Robert Mueller ahead of testimony
-
Now Playing: Trump files lawsuit to block access to his taxes
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Capitol Hill ahead of Robert Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Brexit supporter Boris Johnson set to become new British PM
-
Now Playing: Senate passes legislation to permanently support 9/11 victims fund
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller makes late request before long-awaited testimony
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes with Beto O'Rourke on Ellis Island
-
Now Playing: Top House Democrat on questions he plans to ask Mueller during testimony
-
Now Playing: Fmr. FBI deputy director on what to expect for Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Avenatti bashes Trump as '3rd-rate mobster' following court appearance
-
Now Playing: Man who served 25 years in prison freed under First Step Act speaks