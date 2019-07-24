Transcript for The Mueller Testimony: Recap, highlights and analysis

For different perspective on this wanna bring in the former deputy of Bob Mueller at the FBI for six years he was on the show yesterday John pistol. I joins us president of Anderson university in Indiana. Mr. Kessel thank you so much for coming back so let's just start getting your your take on his performance today when it it. Seem like to you watching year old friend out there. Well I I had really three takeaways. In terms of Powell he did to them what to you who's trying to accomplish first and foremost. He kept to his script of trying to let the report speak for herself as does best he could recognize that. People are going to see it through the lives would stay hadn't read it through if they had revenue source and that's that's still question for many people so getting stepped up this script people saw or heard his testimony today. To who lives and that they had trained there earlier ideas about it. And the third I think he clearly cheated or any future action for the congress. To say look I've done my job I've done my report. And now that she used to take any further action because I've done and based. This is especially the F intestine where I thought he was more comfortable. And sure to talk about. The historic but they are going Russia and involvement in trying to influence campaign. That seemed to be where he was born in his element that is indeed the morning session talking about the potential obstruction of justice. We surprise John that he is scenes flustered at times hard of hearing I think you know more than a dozen times he asked the members to repeat the question. And it is several Republicans did throughout the hearing were were waving over here sir over here sir it seemed in part. To add to perhaps mock can. What we do is the icu you've helped him prepare for these sorts of hearings before what did you make of that. Well I think that's a disservice to Yemen is decades of service. Two lead to the United States all of us if anybody. Was intending to ma am that would be a real disservice. Don't think he was not in trying it is in the hearing this morning in particular. I think he was trying to. As me be as neutral. And as objective as possible in a very very difficult environment where. That the Republicans are trying to basically impeach his testimony to undermine his credibility even Democrats trying to extract all the positives those. That bet juxtaposition if you will of those two core positions. I think was a challenge for him hands so I don't think it was. His best performance in terms of this morning than I've seen him give dozens of times where it was much. Perhaps narrower focus. And more of a unified. Oversight cheered even with the different positions but this polarization I think was it was a challenge for him and. That trivial matter in question absolutely no question amid mr. Kristol it appears that mr. Mueller was really trying to. Send a message to congress that they need to act and in the US government needs to act. Right now because of the threat of board interferes not just Russian but other nations as well. If you think you've effective in delivering us. Well again I think it's a lens through which you hear receive that message. Rooms so yes I think he. I think he did an excellent job of conveying that message to anybody who was willing to share it. And hopefully it's congress as a whole. You would. Take action on that to make sure that are twice won election. Is fair and free from outside influence particularly state actors. That there were notified in this report that Russia and so Ackermann and continues to be as this. Even today so hopefully that message came through loud and clear that money being. I don't go outside of my lane here to try to stay apolitical. But that may be a political. Point of agreement bet that all of us in the US want to make sure that our elections. Are free from fort interference. Regardless of which candidate they may be trying to support or defeat. So hopefully that unified message would come true it'd almost be a compromise for. Congress to say OK let's move forward this now and and and see what happens there. Yes some of the most animated moments of today's hearing were in fact when Bob Mueller was issuing that warning about the Russians. I saints and they've all Americans need to pay attention to congress needs to act we'll see. Other some legislation on the table on that front we'll see what they can get together John Kessel our president of Anderson University former deputy to Bob Muller for six years at the FBI. I appreciate your time sir thanks very much for sticking with us late this afternoon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.