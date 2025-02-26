Musk, Trump talk DOGE productivity email: Our goal ‘is not to be unfair’

The president and his leader of the Department of Government Efficiency spoke at the first Cabinet meeting.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live