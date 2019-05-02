Transcript for Mysterious, well-liked egg's Instagram account is all about mental health

Remember the egg on its Graham that broke Kylie Jenner is highly genders record like ordinary days 52 million lights. Well today we finally found out who is behind the egg it's an ad guy from Britain. But he teamed up with Hulu to released this ad right after the Super Bowl. And it's all for a good cause the egg says that he's cracking under pressure from social media. But he says if you also feel like you're cracking under pressure please talk to somebody it's all in an effort to curb. To promote mental health awareness that's a lot of you talked to some and so it you know it was like really look at big spectacle yeah online but it was nice to see that full sort of really an active you know that that Compaq Carly can be upset with that now she can she can be had a little bit about them records being broken by Cape Cod yet acted Cox yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.