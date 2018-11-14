'Never Nancy': Democrats ramp up efforts to sideline Pelosi

A band of House Democrats are determined to oppose House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's speaker bid.
0:43 | 11/14/18

Transcript for 'Never Nancy': Democrats ramp up efforts to sideline Pelosi
Also out of Washington the so called never Nancy movement may be gaining momentum on Capitol Hill a group of house Democrats who oppose Nancy Pelosi for speaker. Now claims they have enough votes to deny her this speaker's gavel Pelosi has said she remains 100% confident she'll get the job. In the meantime the election recount in Florida has run into a new snag the machines in Palm Beach County overheated last night. And gave incorrect totals so they have to start all over again officials are racing to make tomorrow's 3 PM deadline. A state judge has granted Palm Beach County more time for the recount. While a judge here is a lawsuit today brought by senator Bill Nelson he wants all counties to get more time.

