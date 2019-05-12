Transcript for Nancy Pelosi asks to ‘proceed with articles of impeachment’

Good morning we're coming in there right now at breaking news on impeachment that is the scene on Capitol Hill right now are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected make a major announcement. About the impeachment inquiry this is announced by her staff over night. Of course comes in the wake of yesterday's hearing at the House Judiciary Committee the first hearing. At the House Judiciary Committee where they heard from constitutional scholars. Three constitutional scholars chosen by the Democrats who strongly supported the idea of impeachment based on the evidence gathered so far in the House Intelligence Committee. Also Republican women's Jonathan Turley from George Washington oversee. This of the Democrat should take more time get more witnesses when I go to our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is on. Capitol we know it married before their hearing. His speaker Pelosi met with her colleagues and asked are you ready for impeachment. Yet George and and in response to that question the speaker did not get any objections in the room she has been taking the temperature. Of her members and quality has been very clear for weeks that Democrats are certainly moving in the direction of impeachment speaker Pelosi herself has been very cool way she has. Not directly said whether or not she believes the president should be impeached she has said she's reserving judgment waiting for this investigation to play out waiting to see where the facts lead. The big question this morning is she about to come into that room. And say that she is ready to take the next step will she announced that she now believes the president has abused his power and should be impeached and if she does. Will she offer any clues about the scope. Of an impeachment or any timeline as they look to make this next step. Those are the big questions very right Mary Kate shark constitutional scholar as well and we did see some clues yesterday from the chairman of the hashish and three Jerrold Nadler. That perhaps they would try to include those the facts about obstruction from the moment report in an article of impeachment here that's right so of course the intelligence committee really focused. On the Ukraine episode but now there yesterday opened by talking about 2016 and Russia. And he quoted from the mall or report the trump campaign welcomed and benefited from Russian interference in the 2016 election. And he seemed to be trying to draw a straight line between god interference and president trumps conversation with Ukrainian president's a Lynn ski. And in the Democrats telling attempting to coerce political investigations to impact 20/20 in the Democrat. Seven Courtis on the in the dilemma on this issue of witnesses I think having on the tests were from people like Rudy Giuliani from Mike Pompeo secretary of state for make motivating the OMB. Director who might be able to strengthen their occasion that they know they go to court if they could also run out for months and months to spread the Democrats seem to want to move quickly on this. And courts tend to move slowly so. Some time ago I think the Democrats seem to have made the strategic call rather than trying to litigate all this to completion they would simply look at the universe of evidence available to them. And they got quite a lot many witnesses despite White House objections did come forward and testify. But of course as you say some critical witnesses have been so far unwilling to testify so some of that is continuing to play out in court and I think it's at least conceivable. That although the house hasn't gotten any this testimony. If there's more to hop in the senate some of that could still be in play by the time we get to a consumer eyewitnesses that the senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been calling the shots on impeachment. She was reluctant to go for impeachment dirt while Robert Mueller was investigating even after. His report was issued yet she has changed her mind and asked impeachment inquiry September 24. And now the speaker of the house. Good morning. Let us begin where founders began in 1776. When in the course of human events it becomes necessary. For want people to isn't to dissolve. The political bonds which have connected them with another. With those words I founders courageously began. Our declaration of independence. From an oppressive minor. For among other grievances the king's refusal to follow rightfully passed a law office. In the course of today's event the becomes necessary. For us to address among other grievances. The president's failure to faithfully execute the law. When crafting the constitution. The founders feared the return. Of a monarchy. And in there. And having just want a war of independence. They specifically feared the prospect at the king president corrupted by foreign influence. During the constitutional convention. James Madison. Think architect of the constitution. Warned that a president might be changed stressed to foreign powers which might prove fatal to recover. Another founder of governor Morris. Fear that a president may be bribed by a greater interest. To protect his shots. He emphasized. That this magistrate. Is a not the king the people are that king. They therefore created a constitutional remedy to protect against a dangerous. Or corrupt leader. Impeachment. Unless the constitution contained an impeachment provision one town. Warned they president might quote spare no effort or means whatsoever to get himself re elected. Similarly. George Mason insisted that a president who procured his appointment in his first instance. To improper and corrupt acts might. We impeach his guilt and returned to power. During the debate over impeachment as a constitutional convention. George Mason also asked. Kill any man be above justice. Kill that man be about it who can commit the most extensive and just. In his way it was and he knew that injustice. Committed by the president. Erodes the rule of law. The very idea that a fair justice which is the bedrock of our democracy. And if we allow president to be about the long we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America. No one is above the law. Over the past few weeks. City intelligence committee working with the foreign affairs and oversight committees. The American people have heard the testimony. Of truly patriotic. Career public servants distinguished diplomats and decorated war heroes. Some of the president's own appointees. The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense international security. I was quoting military aid and crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange. For an announcement of investigation. Into his political rival. Yesterday. The Judiciary Committee the Judiciary Committee the American people her testimony. From leading American constitutional scholars. Who eliminated without a doubt. That the president's actions are profound violation. Of the public trust. The president's actions that seriously violated the constitution. Especially. When he says and acts upon the belief. Article two says I can do what ever I want now. His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of that constitution. Is separation of powers. Three coequal branches. Each case check and balance on the other. A republic. If we can keep its attention different. I democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is it time to corrupt once again. The election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power. Undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision other founders. And the oath of office that he takes to preserve protect and defend the constitution. Of the United States. Sad thing. That was confidence and humility. With allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America. Today I'm asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment. I commend and committee chairs and other members they have somber approach to actions which other wish the president had not made it necessary. And signing the declaration of independence. I founders invoked a firm reliance. On divine Providence. Democrats to a prayerful. And we will proceed in manner worthy of where I'm from the oath of office. To support and defend the constitution of the United States. From all enemies foreign and domestic. So help us go. Thank you. There you have it from the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi is saying America's democracy is at stake the presence less ups no choice. She will do director committee chairman to draw up articles of impeachment Mary Bruce up on Capitol Hill we've known that she's been heading in this direction for weeks and months. Routed the announcement of an inquiry in the constitution. The announcement of articles of impeachment in the declaration of independence. And George do her from the speaker there she says the facts are uncontested the president has abused his and the office for his own. Personal benefit and she went on to note that this is important to do right now because she says the president leaves us no choice. Because he's jeopardizing the current election she of course says that she is now leading up to judiciary to go ahead and draft articles of impeachment and based on what we heard. From chairman Nadler yesterday at that hearing they seem likely to pursue articles based around abuse of power possibly bribery and also obstruction. And then K chart here's what we didn't get a lot from this because there on what the scope of the articles would look like but we we do you know it's going to be focused on. Those those request Ukraine and she emphasize the announcement of an investigation when she when she talked about that didn't get into any details on obstruction. No but I think that. The kind of abuse of power and a violation of the oath of office those were the themes that she's sort of returned to. And so entertainment she starts the declaration of independence which some scholars say kind of begins with almost articles of impeachment against the monarch. From whom the columnist for breaking. And so you know maybe that a regional kind of break from an oppressive tyrant she's obviously trying to draw an analogy to what. She's you know formalizing in an additional way today. But I think abuse of power will be the senator we didn't hear or say anything about bribery per safes I think that remains an open question. But she did and this was emphasized by the democrats' witnesses yesterday she did emphasize that the framers were especially concerned that the president would be corrupt but warnings for the exits right so and you know you heard the law professors yesterday talk about this. Why do the framers right impeachment into the constitution they were worried about foreign influence they're worried about a corrupt ruler. They were worried about someone who used corrupt means to entrench himself in power. Some of that testimony yesterday suggested that this saga is a perfect storm all of those kinds of considerations. And she seemed to allude to all of that today taking thanks for much of senior White House correspondent secede they get. There in Washington president probably saw this coming at a tweed early this morning telling Democrats move fast. Yet George he in fact definitely was watching this when he's here in the White House right now. He says this morning over Twitter you're going to impeach me to do it now faster we can have a fair trial in the senate as that are come back our country. Can get back to business and now we know what the president and his allies on Capitol Hill his allies here in the White House and outside are now gearing up for a trial in the senate they want to call live witnesses. But aides to the president said that yesterday to reporters there on Capitol Hill and instead of videotape depositions like we -- -- back in the Clinton impeachment they want actual live witnesses are not providing details on what those witnesses might be but George you heard speaker Pelosi there's say his wrongdoing strike at the very heart of our constitution. A few weeks ago I asked president from but he was resigned to the house moving forward with impeachment he said that he was so the president saw this coming. But no doubt George this is a historic day for this country. Only battle is on no turning back for the Democrats right now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come out and instructed her chairman to draft. Articles of impeachment against president trop.

