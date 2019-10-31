Transcript for Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks at House impeachment debate

I thank you gentlemen for yielding and Adam speaker thank you for the recognition. I want to begin my remarks. By some of the most beautiful words. And that country's history. We the people all of the United States in order to form a more perfect union. Establish justice ensure domestic tranquility. Provide for the common defense. Promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty. Two other selves and to our past there posterity. Do ordain and establish this. Constitution. Of the United States. It goes on immediately to establish. Article one. The legislative branch. Article two the executive branch article three. They judiciary that genius of the constitution. A separation of powers. Three co equal branches of government to be a check. And balance. On each other. And this tip that that we take the oath of office we gather here on that opening day with their families gathered round. Who've proudly. Raise our hand to protect and defend the constitution. Of the United States. And that is exactly what we are doing today. Sadly. This is not any cause for an equally. A comfort. This is something that is very solemn that is something prayerful. And that we had to gather so much information to take us to this next step. Then again this is a solemn occasion nobody. I doubt anybody in this place or anybody that you note comes to congress. To take the oath of office. Comes to congress. To impeach the president of the United States. Unless. His actions are jeopardizing. Are honoring our oath of office. So I'm grateful to that committee chairs for all of the careful and thoughtful investigation they have been doing as this inquiry has proceeded. And today the house takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures. For open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee says that the public can see the facts for themselves. This resolution ensures transparency advancing public disclosure of deposition to. Transcription outlined procedures for the transfer of evidence to the judiciary committee to use in its proceedings. It enables effective public hearing setting up procedures for the questioning of witnesses in continuing the peace. President of giving the minority that same rights in questioning witnesses. As dumb majority. Which has been true at every step of this inquiry despite what you might hear from donating there. The provides the president and his counsel opportunities to participate. Including presenting his case. Submitting requests for testimony attending hearings. Raising objections to testimony giving given cross examine witnesses and more. And contrary to what you may have heard today. We give more opportunity. To the tune his case of them was given. Two other presidents before and thank you mr. chairman for making that point so clearly. And these actions this prop Paris process these open hearings seeking the truth and making it available. To the American people. Will inform congress on the very difficult decisions we will have to make in the future. As to whether. To impeach the president. That decision has not been made that's what the inquiry will priest that they'll investigate. And then we can make the decision based on the truth. I don't know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth. Every member should support allowing the American people to hear the facts for themselves. This that is really what this vote is about. Like it had found the truth and what is at stake. What is at stake and all of this. Is nothing less than our democracy. I proudly stand next the flag and I thank the gentleman from New York for providing it for us this flag. So many have fought and died for this plant which stands for I democracy. When Benjamin Franklin came out of independence hall and heard this over and over. On September 17 1787. The today our constitution was adopted. He came out of independence hall in people said to him after Franklin what do we have a monarchy. Or a rate public. And he said. As you know he says a republic. If we can keep it. If we can keep it and if constitution. Is the blueprint. For Arab republic and not a monarchy. But Linley have a president who says article two says I can do what ever I want. That is in defiance. Of the separation of powers that's not what our constitution. Sets. So what if its stake. As our democracy. What are we fighting for. Defending our democracy. For the people. You know that at that early days of of our revolution. Thomas Payne said. The times have found us. The times found that founders to declare independence from a monarchy. To fight a war of independence went to write our our founding documents and thank god made commendable so that we can always be expanding freedom. And the genius again that genius of that constitution. Was the separation of powers. Any usurping of that power is a violation. Of the I've our oath of office so. Proudly you all we all raised a hand to protect and then support the constitution. Of the United States. That's what this vote is about today and we think. The times found their founders. Its hands have found others in the course of our history. To protect our democracy to keep our country united. The times at and each and every one of us in this room and in our country. To pay attention. To Hal we protect and defend the constitution of the United States. Honoring the vision of our founders. Who declared independence from a monarchy and established a country contrary to that principle. Honoring the men and women in uniform who fight trash flagged for a treatment for our democracy. And honoring the aspirations of our children so that no president. Whoever he or she may be in the future could decide. That article two. Says they can do what ever. They want again let us honor our oath of office let us defend our democracy. Let us have a good vote today. And have clarity. Clarity. As to how we proceed. Widely perceived. And up again doing so in a way that honors the concept should. We must honor the constitution in how we do this. We must respect the institution we serve and we must heed the further words about founder's he pled the senator from any one. It you know how many navy how different we would be but they knew that we needed to always be you redefine. So hopefully as we go forward with this the clarity of purpose that clarity of procedure. A clarity of fact. A clarity of troops. The bout that truth it's about the constitution. We will do so in a way. That brings people together that is healing rather than dividing. And that is how we will honor the most of office I heard tonight vote and yell back the balance of my time.

