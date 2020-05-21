A Nation Divided: Who’s hurt most by COVID-19?

More
HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson discusses the Trump administration’s efforts to address racial and income disparities in the response to COVID-19.
4:56 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Nation Divided: Who’s hurt most by COVID-19?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:56","description":"HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson discusses the Trump administration’s efforts to address racial and income disparities in the response to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70801092","title":"A Nation Divided: Who’s hurt most by COVID-19?","url":"/Politics/video/nation-divided-whos-hurt-covid-19-70801092"}