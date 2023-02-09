Nation reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union address

Americans tell ABC News' Karen Travers that the standout moments came when the president suggested some Republicans want to end Social Security and Medicare, eliciting an animated response.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live